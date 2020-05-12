City of Cape Town kicks off R38m rehabilitation of Giel Basson Drive

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town commenced with the rehabilitation of Giel Basson Drive on Monday. The work was planned for 31 March but had to be put on hold due to the Covid-19 lockdown. Given that the level 4 lockdown regulations allow for civil engineering for public works such as road construction and repairs, work is now under way. All in all, the City is spending R38 million on the rehabilitation of a key portion of Giel Basson Drive between the N1 and Voortrekker Road. This portion of Giel Basson Drive is one of the main connections from the N1 and surrounding residential areas to the commercial node along Voortrekker Road and the Elsies River industrial area. It also provides an important link to the Cape Town International Airport. "Business is returning to normal slowly but surely. We are now able to continue with major construction projects like the resurfacing of Giel Basson Drive under the current Level 4 lockdown restrictions.

"The City has prioritised the rehabilitation of this portion of Giel Basson Drive as we need to ensure that the commercial areas in Parow and Elsies River benefit from a quality road network which can cope with the high traffic this district experiences on a daily basis," said the City’s Mayoo Member for Transport, Felicity Purchase.

All workers on site are using their personal protective equipment as required and the City’s appointed Health and Safety agent will ensure that all additional Covid-19 related safety requirements are in place and remain so throughout the project.

The rehabilitated section of the road will cover the section between the N1 off-ramp and Voortrekker Road.

Construction is expected to take up to eleven months, if all goes as planned.

One lane in each direction will be closed to give the contractor the requisite amount of room to work. Thus, traffic will be affected in both directions on Giel Basson Drive. Appropriate signage will be in place and road users are requested to adhere to the signage displayed over this period.

"The City would like to advise commuters that there will be times when the lanes are closed for a period of time with no work taking place. This is necessary, as part of the construction process requires the new base to cure and dry before asphalt can be placed on top of it.

"Once the base has dried sufficiently on a section, the first asphalt layer is placed and only thereafter it can be opened to traffic. I thank residents for their patience while we are doing this work," said Purchase.