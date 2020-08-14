City of Cape Town launches online portal for building professionals

Cape Town - The Cape Town city council on Friday announced the launch of a free online resource portal to provide regulatory and other assistance to building professionals.

In a statement, it said the resource would give guidance on requirements for submitting building plans and keep professionals informed about the latest trends within the industry via newsletters.

The council’s development and management department created the portal over the last few months and it is open for subscriptions from those requiring its services.

Cape Town member of the mayoral committee for spatial planning and environment Marian Nieuwoudt said the portal, named Build It Right, was designed to keep all professionals clued up on new regulations and requirements, provide a searchable reference library for content and be an avenue for ongoing dialogue between building professionals and the department.

“We have done an analysis of the building plans that were submitted to the city in recent months to determine what type of information should be available on the resource portal," she said.