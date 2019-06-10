Workers in the Expanded Public Works Programme during a neighbourhood clean-up project in Elsies River. Henk Kruger African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Cape Town has come out tops in the implementation of the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP), with the city implementing 547 projects out of the 1303 across the nine cities. The EPWP projects were introduced by the government in 2003 as a complimentary measure to reduce poverty and curb rising unemployment. In a report published by the SA Cities Network (SACN) and the Department of Public Works, it shows that Cape Town implemented 84% of the projects in last financial year.

Johannesburg stood at 51% and Msunduzi (which includes Pietermaritzburg) only implemented 8% of projects.

However, the report also showed that Cape Town had a budget of more than R5billion, but only managed to spend about R160million. Together the nine cities only spent 7% of their total EPWP budget.

“Over the last five years the City of Cape Town has reported the highest number of work opportunities, and implemented the highest number of projects. However, this has not resulted in the highest number of full-time equivalent employment.

“The reason is that a significant number of the projects implemented by the City of Cape Town are short-term, construction-based projects, and the participants are cycled through these projects regularly.”

Ekurhuleni and eThekwini were able to turn work opportunities into the most full-time employment because they have been implementing maintenance and waste management-based projects.

According to the report, the EPWP has created 9.4 million jobs since 2004, with a million created in phase one of the programme, 4.9million in phase two and 3.5million in the current phase three against a target of six millions.

One of the issues highlighted as an area of concern was training.

“It appears that the nine cities are still not allocating sufficient portions of their project budgets to training,” the report said.

The City reported 78% of the total number of training days reported by all the nine cities, most of which were through youth development programmes in the form of technical skills training in the Social sector.

“One of these projects, the ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Technical Skills Training Project, was purely a training programme.

“Other projects that included training were from cities such as eThekwini and Buffalo City; their environment and culture projects involved city beautification and waste management,” the report said.

[email protected]