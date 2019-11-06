Cape Town - The City is looking at retaining the City-owned land along lower Buitengracht Street, which has been held by the province as road reserve for the unfinished Foreshore freeway.
Subcouncil 16, which consists of the city bowl, last month approved a request to the provincial government to amend the road scheme proclamation and release 11 225m² of City-owned land that has been under-utilised for over 40 years.
The land is between Walter Sisulu Avenue and Wale Street and was formally used for the original 1970s Buitengracht Road Scheme, which would have linked the Foreshore freeway to parking garages in the city via an elevated viaduct.
A 2003 review of the original scheme found that the proposed Buitengracht viaducts were redundant and should be abandoned, with the land made available for development.
The proposed road scheme amendment does not affect any of the transport options for the Foreshore.