The Metro Police Department’s Strategic Surveillance Unit will be looking into ways it can expand use of the helicopter to improve safety and security.
Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith said: “This pilot project has also shown us that the use of the helicopter is far more cost-effective than we have assumed. So satisfied are we with the results of this pilot project, that we are in fact considering the feasibility of reintroducing helicopter flights to monitor daily traffic, given the challenge presented by congestion in our morning and afternoon peak periods, as well as crime combating and prevention in crime hotspots.
“We are discussing the option of a public-private partnership to make any future aerial policing even more affordable.”
The helicopter use cost the City about R250 000 during the festive season. This comes barely a week after the Cape Argus reported that the City’s fleet of drones was gathering dust, pending approval from the Civil Aviation Authority.