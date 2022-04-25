City of Cape Town mourns electricity official killed whilst repairing vandalised cables

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s Mayoral Committee for Energy has issued a stern warning to electricity infrastructure vandals holding local communities hostage by constantly damaging infrastructure through cable theft. The warning issued by Energy Mayco member Beverely van Reenen comes a few days after the department announced the death of one of its electricity officials, Terence Henry Stringer, who died 12 days after sustaining serious injuries whilst attending to severely vandalised cables.

Story continues below Advertisment

Stringer was part of a team that was dispatched to attend to damaged infrastructure caused by theft and vandalism to supply cables at the City’s Gugulethu Substation on April 4, 2022, when he along with four contractors and a member of the public were injured in an explosion. “It is utterly devastating that a colleague’s life has been lost due to the impact of infrastructure vandalism while in the line of duty. The City’s political and administrative leadership and the entire Electricity Generation and Distribution Department would like to extend our sincerest condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Terence Stringer during this difficult time.” Stringer joined the City in 1993 and was one of the first employees to join the City’s Gugulethu Electricity Depot shortly after it was constructed as part of the City’s programme to bring services closer to the Manenberg and Gugulethu communities, according to the City.

“Colleagues remember him for his commitment to his work and for always going the extra mile. In his spare time, he enjoyed carpentry and was always willing to share his woodwork expertise with colleagues when anything needed to be repaired. The City has lost a valuable staff member. “The City continues to urge our residents to stand with us against the scourge of theft and vandalism. To report vandalism of community infrastructure to the City and police,” Van Reenen said. After spending four days in the dark due to ongoing cable theft, Delft, Rosendal residents rallied together to stand beside technicians who had come to work in their area.

Story continues below Advertisment

Delft councillor Michelle Adonis said while cable theft in Delft was increasing. She was proud to see residents take an active stance against attacks on technicians sent into the community to repair damaged infrastructure. [email protected] Cape Argus