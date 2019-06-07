The City of Cape Town is on a mission to revive the Cape garment and textile industry that was once one of the leading job creators in the province. File picture: Cindy Waxa/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town is on a mission to revive the Cape garment and textile industry that was once one of the leading job creators in the province. Mayco member for economic opportunities and asset management James Vos said his department was committed to reviving the clothing sector in Cape Town.

“The clothing and textiles industry continues to be a significant employer in the Cape Town economy, employing more than 23600 individuals, which makes this the second largest employer within the manufacturing sector,” Vos said.

He said the clothing and textiles industry was also a significant contributor to Cape Town’s exports, with clothing and textile products totalling R4.4 billion in 2017.

“Given the challenging economic climate, this is a figure we should all be proud of, but more importantly we must find ways to expand and retain this sector. We’re committed to growing this industry. My department will provide resources to assist with stimulating this sector.”

Vos said his department would be directing its funding, too.

South Africa is fighting to revive its frayed clothing industry, once a crucial provider of jobs, as a flood of cheap imports forces factories to lay off workers. It was once the economic lifeblood of many small regional towns, but the abundance of cheaper products from China has led to the loss of nearly two-thirds of the sector’s jobs over the past two decades.

The arrival of giant international “fast fashion” brands such as H&M and Zara ignited a battle fought by South African clothing manufacturers.

Fast fashion retailers, which largely source their products from outside South Africa, have aggressively expanded in the country, denting sales of locally-made garments.

Wesgro welcomed the City’s efforts to grow the textile industry. “The key obstacles to this sector are cheap imports and an inability for us to develop niche markets. We’re are not a low cost producer,” said Cornelis van der Waal, head of research at Wesgro.

He said tariffs were one of a series of tools that could be used to assist an industry. “They shouldn’t be permanent. South Africa should explore options such as technology acquisition and skills development in niche areas as a first response to industry development. Tariffs don’t provide a long-term sector competitive advantage,” he said

Jake Morris, chief facilitator of the Cape Clothing and Textile Cluster, said: “It’s early days because the City only started formally supporting us last year, but the signs are encouraging - they’ve pledged to double their financial contribution to the cluster and have engaged pro-actively on how to best support the sector.”

