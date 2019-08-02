The City has been accused of having an agenda over the fate of the Bellville Velodrome. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Residents and athletic clubs using the iconic Bellville Velodrome and adjacent athletics track have accused the City of deliberately neglecting the facilities so that the land can be sold. This emerged during the public participation process that is under way and will last until next week.

The chairman of the Bellville Athletic Club, Morris Kaplan, said the City did not do its job properly and wanted to take back the premises.

“There is a lot of speculation going on and the whole process has just dragged on unnecessarily.

“The City does have an agenda.”

Morris said they were very uncertain about the future of the Velodrome.

“It’s frustrating that we don’t know what to do. Everything on our side has basically come to a complete halt until we find out what the next move is.

“The City clearly didn’t do its homework properly,” he said.

At a full council meeting in October 2010, approval was given for the City to award a R3billion tender to establish retail, business, residential, hotel and conference facilities in the Velodrome precinct.

The Velodrome is now reportedly run down and badly maintained.

The Kenridge Hills Ratepayers’ Association said: “The City does not have the funds to maintain the Velodrome and Bellville Athletics Stadium.

“As a result, it was sold to a developer who purchased it with the intent of upgrading the facilities for sporting events. This developer is now wanting to change the terms and conditions of the original agreement, and these changes could potentially lead to the Velodrome being replaced with high-density housing, hotels and shops. This would essentially leave the surrounding areas without a community sport and recreation facility and would lead to an increase in traffic.”

City spokesperson Luthando Tyhalobiongo said: “The City remains the owner of these facilities. The Velodrome and Athletic Stadium will be leased to, and managed by, the developer. The granting of the right to use, control and/or manage the asset will secure the long-term improvement of the existing facilities. The property is under-utilised, and the City would like to use it as a catalyst for economic growth and for higher-­intensity use.”

