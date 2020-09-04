City of Cape Town 'oblivious’ to ratepayers’ unhappiness with water tariffs

Cape Town - Ratepayers organisations and civil society activists have called on the City to immediately lower water tariffs as local dams are brimming to capacity after continuing good rains. They said consumers were struggling with the economic impact of Covid-19 and needed relief from the current water tariffs that had been set at a time the city faced water scarcity. Stop COCT founder Sandra Dickson said: “With the main City feeder dams at 94% full, the City is compelled to hear the pleas of the people to at least lift the level 1 water restrictions and go to level 0, with no restrictions. “The Stop COCT website is being inundated by irate ratepayers wanting the fixed water levy to be removed as there is no longer a drought situation. The City seems oblivious to the unhappiness of ratepayers.” The province’s largest dam Theewaterskloof is now over 90% full. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency The City announced on Monday that the significant increase in dam levels was due to good rainfall and dams were close to full for the first time since 2013/14.

According to the City, it has since moved to reduced tariff levels to level 1.

The City said the bulk water tariffs have been adjusted to align with projected volumes and were reflected in the consumptive tariff schedules.

Goodwood Ratepayers Association chairperson Faisal Petersen said: “We are therefore in a much better position than we were in the past four years.

“The City of Cape Town can therefore certainly reduce the 4.5% increase for water that came into effect on July 1 or drop the fixed water supply charge completely.

“The City estimated that 40% of users do not pay for water as they are indigent households. The City must review its capital expenditure and look at critical acquisitions as opposed to ‘nice to haves’.”

The District Six Civic Association’s Asa Salie said pensioners, particularly, were feeling the pinch of the tariffs.

“The water accounts are killing us and before that is charged, pipe levy is added. The City must stop boasting about the reserves they have and look after their people. There should be no debate around lowering the tariffs,” she said.

According to Mayco member for water and waste Xanthea Limberg, a reduction in tariffs will be dependent on an increase in consumption.

“Currently, the City is selling approximately 30% less water than before the drought, but is facing additional costs that come with increasing our resilience.

“It is important that the City cover its costs to ensure that the maintenance and augmentation programmes can be carried out. Should the amount of water we are selling significantly increase, this will be factored into the tariffs, but given the uncertain impact of climate change, it may not be wise to actively encourage such an approach at this stage,” she said.

Limberg said the City would look into easing the restrictions.

ACDP caucus leader Grant Haskin said: “We believe that water tariffs should be lowered and that the pipe levy should be scrapped. Cape Town has had droughts and water shortages before with the first on record being in 1662, and we will have them again, so it’s not the time to relax on water consumption and turn a blind eye to excessive use.”

COPE caucus leader Farouk Cassiem said the City should be looking at other ways to make water cheaper.

