City of Cape Town official gunned down in cold blood in Strand

Cape Town - An official from the City of Cape Town’s Environmental Health Department has been killed in cold blood while sitting in her vehicle. The 41-year-old woman was sitting in her silver Toyota Fortuner, parked in front of the Strand Municipal Building, yesterday when she was shot several times.

The woman, whose name is not known at this stage, had pulled into her reserved parking spot just after 8am when a single shooter walked up to the car and fired several shots through the driver’s side window. The alleged suspect then drove off in a white Opel Astra which waited for him near the parking area. When the Cape Argus arrived at the scene, bystanders, including municipal workers, were in disbelief as they looked on.

People who were surrounding the barricaded crime scene questioned how the shooter got away and where the cameras around the busy parking lot were. A man who asked not to be named described the incident as a huge shock to all in the area. “It is a shock to all of us standing here. One moment you leave your house and then something like this happens to you.” A female municipal worker shot dead in Strand. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/ Independent Newspapers According to a source, who did not want to be named, the victim’s husband, who is believed to have ties to the taxi industry, was also killed.

“The husband was killed two weeks ago in Grabouw,” the source said. The City confirmed on Monday that the dead woman was employed as an official in the Environmental Health Department and that SAPS was handling the investigation. Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said: “According to reports, the deceased stopped with her silver Toyota Fortuner in the parking lot at the mentioned address. She was alone in the vehicle.

“An unknown male approached her on foot, took out two firearms and shot several shots through the driver-side window. The deceased was hit several times. A female municipal worker shot dead in Strand. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/ Independent Newspapers “The suspect then walked away and got into a waiting white Opel Astra and drove off. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. The motive for the shooting is the subject of the police investigation currently under way.” Nicklas Thysen, spokesperson for the Strand community police forum, said they were saddened by the incident: “We condemned any form of killings and murders in the strongest terms”.