City of Cape Town on the hunt for 63 lifeguards to place at beaches

Cape Town – The City of Cape Town’s Recreation and Parks Department is calling on Lifesaving clubs to nominate candidates for beach lifeguards, as it opens up the second round of its lifeguard recruitment process. The department says it currently facing a shortfall of approximately 63 vacancies for beach lifeguards, despite hosting a successful first round of recruitment that saw it secure more than 600 lifeguards for pools and beaches.

Community services and health Mayco member Patricia van der Ross said: “The recruitment process is stringent, but lifeguards do more than just sit at the beach and watch people swim. “Lifeguards play an important role in ensuring the safety of bathers and they’re often the first responders in an emergency at the beach.” Currently, the department has appointed 277 beach lifeguards who will be deployed to start their duties in 29 selected coastal nodes at identified safe swimming beaches from the start of the season, according to the City’s drowning prevention plan.

“The City currently has 12 permanent senior beach lifeguards who lead clusters of 600 seasonal lifeguards recruited to patrol beaches and municipal pools from October to April annually. “While our target for pool lifeguards has been reached with surplus qualifying candidates, the requirements for beach lifeguards are different, requiring that lifeguards have a valid lifeguard award or equivalent with a current retest. It’s always a challenge to fill,” Van der Ross said. Some of the requirements that aspiring beach lifeguards failed to meet, according to the department, included candidates not having the required experience for senior beach lifeguard posts, candidates being unable to pass the swim and rescue tests, and not passing the qualification verification check for senior lifeguards.

“Some candidates failed to be cleared of drug screening and criminal record checks. Our appeal is to all lifesaving clubs to encourage members who haven’t yet applied to try out for this season." Van der Ross said candidates based in the Western Cape have a competitive advantage, having trained at local lifesaving clubs with familiar surroundings. Applications are now open via e-services from September 19 to 25. For more information visit: www.capetown.gov.za