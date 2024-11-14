City of Cape Town outlines safety plans for the upcoming festive season

Cape Town - Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has warned motorists there will be roadblocks every day throughout the festive season. He said this on Wednesday as the City launched its festive season readiness and safety campaign, in which more than 5 000 officers would be deployed to violent crime areas, beaches and tourist destinations.

Hill-Lewis said the City-wide campaign would run throughout the festive season into early next year. “This year, the City’s personnel will be bolstered by metro police trainee participants in the Project 1 000 learnership programme, together with over 4 000 uniformed enforcement and emergency personnel available in shifts as part of the City’s largest-ever safety deployment over a festive season. “The City is ready and excited to welcome tens of thousands of visitors for a record-breaking festive season this year. Our extensive festive season safety plan aims to ensure that everyone has a safe, enjoyable time in the Mother City.”

Hill-Lewis added that the public can expect high-visibility policing at tourism hotspots across the City, from the trails of Table Mountain, to beaches, roads, shopping precincts, and main business districts. “As part of our major safety technology investment, our safety operations will integrate cutting-edge camera tech, including automatic number plate recognition, smart dashcam systems, bodycams on officers, drones patrolling the mountain and beaches, and Africa’s largest CCTV network. “A Metropole Integrated Joint Operational Centre (JOC) will coordinate City-wide operations from the Traffic Management Centre in Goodwood, linking into four Area JOCs in different parts of the City, integrated beach JOCs, and the SAPS Command Centre.”

Vehicle checkpoints will be on major routes to beaches, with officers clamping down on alcohol-use and anti-social behaviour in public spaces. Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis launched the City's Festive Season Safety Plan during an integrated road safety event in Blouberg together with Mayco Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, Law Enforcement operational command, and partners. Picture: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers. Law Enforcement, Fire and Rescue Service, and Disaster Risk Management volunteers will be on hand to assist with public safety and awareness. Safety and security mayco member, JP Smith, said there are 890 cadets who are nearing the end of their training.

“Those cadets are just a year into their training so they completed some of their basic qualifications, they still have some training ahead of them but in the meantime we can pause that training for two months for in-field or in-service training. “The City is pulling out all of the stops to make the festive season as safe and enjoyable for all law-abiding citizens and visitors. “I appreciate that people will want to let their hair down, but I encourage them to do so responsibly and be part of the solution and not the problem.