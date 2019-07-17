MMC for human settlements Malusi Booi Photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The City of Cape Town is owed R610 million by tenants and is struggling to convince people to pay rent in council-owned units. According to the City’s Financial Monitoring Report for June this year, the department collected R531m less from all its rental stock - which is a 37.1% under-recovery for the year to date.

MMC for human settlements Malusi Booi said: “Rental units are located across the city from Atlantis and Strand to Ocean View, and have been home to thousands of families for more than 50 years.

“As a landlord, the City has the responsibility to maintain and upgrade its rental stock. To this end tenants are required to pay their rent diligently”

At the end of last month, the total debt owed by tenants was R610m - the equivalent to 31 000 tenants.

“Our particular focus remains on those who have the means to pay, but who simply refuse to. There are various factors that influence the non-payment of rental - the inability to pay as a result of the worsening economic climate, unemployment and those who simply refuse to pay.

“The City provides assistance to those who qualify, through the council-approved indigent benefits/assistance scheme. There is, however, no excuse for those who can afford to pay, but refuse to do so,” Booi said. He said the basic challenge was a lack of a culture of payment among debtors.

“This is one way we can be a caring city. We will, however, not tolerate non-payment by those who can pay, but refuse to do so. The City has spared no effort to ensure that tenants pay their rent,” he said.

Over the past five years, the city has sold more than 5000 of about 14500 units identified as saleable in 2013. Two months ago, it raised the ire of opposition parties after announcing that about 9000 council-owned rental properties were going on sale.

These included free-standing and semi-detached houses in areas across the city, including at Gugulethu, Valhalla Park, Mitchells Plain, Heideveld and Nyanga.

“The City needs everyone to contribute their fair share so that we can become an even more successful metro. Those who are in financial difficulties must approach us,” Booi said.

