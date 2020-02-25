Mayco member for Human Settlements Malusi Booi said: “Our particular focus remains those who have the means to pay but who simply refuse to do so.
“Factors that influence the non-payment of rental are, among others, the inability to pay as a result of the worsening economic climate, unemployment and then there are those who simply refuse to pay.
The City provides assistance to those who qualify, through the Council approved indigent benefits or assistance schemes. There is, however, no excuse for those who can afford to pay but refuse to do so.”
According to the City, 492 internal letters of demands have been issued; 327 pre summon letter of demands have been issued and 170 summons. There have been 46 evictions for debt of R3.6million.