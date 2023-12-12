City of Cape Town places badly behaving enforcement officers on admin duty

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has placed three Law Enforcement officers – recently captured on video camera behaving badly – on administrative duties as investigations continue. The three officers who set tongues wagging were thrust into the limelight after social media users exposed their activities online.

In the first incident, an officer from Ocean View was caught swearing at a motorist whom he had stopped to search. While the justification for the search is unclear the cop was heard hurling abuse at the unsuspecting motorcyclist despite him complying with the officer. A week later a LEAP officer from Bishop Lavis caused a stir on the M5 highway after it was found that he crashed his state vehicle while engaging in sexual activities. At the time it was revealed that the officer suddenly swerved across the highway and collided with a pole. But as worried motorists rushed to help him they got a fright when a half-naked woman suddenly jumped out of the passenger seat and ran off.

A day later a LEAP officer in Mitchells Plain made headlines when he was found passed out behind the wheel of a state vehicle. The video, allegedly filmed at a filling station in Westridge, set tongues wagging as people mocked the cop for eating ice cream while being driven home after allegedly passing out in the parked vehicle. In the three videos circulating various social media platforms two men are heard questioning the officer, who is seen in uniform, and allegedly idling the vehicle for nearly an hour while he takes a nap.