City of Cape Town plans to close certain CBD streets over summer to make diners feel safe, says mayor

Cape Town - Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has announced that the City of Cape Town will close certain streets in the CBD to help diners and local restaurants safer throughout this summer. Hill-Lewis said that starting from the 18th of December, Cape Town will close certain streets to vehicles, keeping them open them for pedestrians and diners only.

“Whilst we cannot help every restaurant, we hope this innovation will make a positive difference in the lives of many hospitality workers.” On 18 December, street closures will be in effect in Bree Street between Hout and Wale from 2pm to 11pm. “Twenty eateries will take part in this safe, unique dining experience, and live music entertainment will be announced. I look forward to being there, and hope that you will “Bree there, or be square”.

“In the weeks thereafter, this safer dining innovation will expand to other streets too including Harrington and Long. Details of all road closures and participating streets will be announced,” Hill-Lewis said. “After a Capetonian called Richard Holmes (@onanotherplane) contacted me on Twitter with this helpful idea, we set about making it happen. “Our events team has worked quickly to arrange it, and they’ve delivered a great line-up of safe, socially-distanced evenings of open-air dining in Cape Town’s streets,” the mayor said.