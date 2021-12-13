City of Cape Town plans to close certain CBD streets over summer to make diners feel safe, says mayor
Cape Town - Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has announced that the City of Cape Town will close certain streets in the CBD to help diners and local restaurants safer throughout this summer.
Hill-Lewis said that starting from the 18th of December, Cape Town will close certain streets to vehicles, keeping them open them for pedestrians and diners only.
“Whilst we cannot help every restaurant, we hope this innovation will make a positive difference in the lives of many hospitality workers.”
On 18 December, street closures will be in effect in Bree Street between Hout and Wale from 2pm to 11pm.
“Twenty eateries will take part in this safe, unique dining experience, and live music entertainment will be announced. I look forward to being there, and hope that you will “Bree there, or be square”.
“In the weeks thereafter, this safer dining innovation will expand to other streets too including Harrington and Long. Details of all road closures and participating streets will be announced,” Hill-Lewis said.
“After a Capetonian called Richard Holmes (@onanotherplane) contacted me on Twitter with this helpful idea, we set about making it happen.
“Our events team has worked quickly to arrange it, and they’ve delivered a great line-up of safe, socially-distanced evenings of open-air dining in Cape Town’s streets,” the mayor said.
With all eyes on saving/promoting domestic tourism & hospitality this summer... why not pedestrianise key streets (eg Bree/Somerset/Kloof in @CityofCT) from 4-10pm, so restaurants can have larger *safe* outdoor seating? Possible, @geordinhl @alanwinde ?— Richard Holmes (@onanotherplane) November 29, 2021
Hill-Lewis added: “We know the impact that Covid-19 has had on Cape Town businesses and the thousands of Capetonians they employ. Innovative thinking is needed to help get our economy through this wave, and we are committed to doing what we can.
“The City centre has always been a hub for entertainment, food and culture and we hope to rejuvenate this. We encourage residents to support the local restaurant trade while staying safe this summer.”