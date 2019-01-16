The minibus taxi rank is on the upper deck of the railway station in the city centre. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Apart from the work starting on Cape Town’s train station deck today, the area is up for major upgrades if and when the city council finds the money for it. Mayoral committee member for transport Felicity Purchase announced earlier this week that the station deck would be closed for maintenance and upgrade work.

With work starting today, the city council’s transport directorate is spending about R2 million on improving the station deck, although Purchase said the city council would undertake other major upgrades as funds became available.

In 2016, the city council appointed a consultant to conduct a community survey.

“At the time, about 200 000 people (commuters, pedestrians, traders, and minibus-taxi operators) used the station deck facility. The city undertook the survey to better understand their needs and the outcome will be used to address those needs and challenges.

“This major refurbishment should ensure convenience and user-friendliness while at the same time take into consideration the movement and flow of public transport,” Purchase said.

The survey was done to assist the city council in determining the short-term interventions needed for improving the current conditions.

“It also informed the planning of the major upgrade intended for the station deck in 2017. The refurbishment that is commencing today is one of the short-term interventions mentioned above. These interventions will continue until such time as the city has the budget needed to commence with the major upgrade that is intended for the deck in future.

“Thus, the plans have not been abandoned,” Purchase said.

She said the deck was not used by commuters only, but also by pedestrians passing through to other destinations in close proximity to the station, or those who visit the facility to buy items from the traders.

“The survey listed crime, sanitation and cleanliness, as well as the current infrastructure and amenities, as of concern to all of those making use of the station deck – be they commuters, operators, traders or pedestrians,” she said.

