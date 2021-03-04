City of Cape Town plans to move informal Gatesville traders

Cape Town - The City’s proposed plan to reduce congestion and promote physical-distance in the bustling Gatesville Central Business District (CBD) is now open for public comment. The proposed plan aims to assist with the adherence to Covid-19 protocols and will affect mostly informal traders operating from along Hazel Road to Doreen Road. The proposed plan will include road restriction and the relocation of 24 traders into one service road westbound of Old Klipfontein Road between Hazel and Doreen Roads. The 24 traders would then be moved into the closed lane with signage and barriers placed to enable physical-distancing and will take place from Friday to Saturday from 6am to 6pm. As of March 1-30, the public can submit comments on the proposed short term intervention plan. The plan will be piloted over six months with the City reviewing it for efficacy. Urban Management Mayco member Grant Twigg said: “Gatesville is a popular economic hub for both formal and informal trading businesses which usually attracts many people, leading to congestion in the area, especially over weekends.

”Based on this, the City’s Urban Management Directorate started engaging with stakeholders last year, including businesses and informal traders, as well as internal departments, to discuss a proposed proactive short-term intervention to reduce congestion and promote social distancing in the Gatesville CBD so trading can continue safely while adhering to Covid-19 protocols.”

Gatesville Informal Traders Association Interim Secretariat Naeem Frances said there was a general feeling of reluctance among traders regarding the proposal.

“Temporary things (that) come from the City, have a tendency to become permanent.”

Frances said with the country on level 1 lockdown, the proposed plan is questionable.

“I'm glad this is open to comment. People have learnt that you can't trust the powers that be and have mustered a lot of solidarity among themselves and growth.”

Comments, inputs or recommendations can be submitted by: email to [email protected]own.gov.za; www.capetown.gov.za/haveyoursay; or drop-off at Subcouncil 17 Offices, Athlone Civic Centre, corner of Protea and Klipfontein Roads, Athlone.

The City’s Public Participation Unit will assist people who are unable to read and/or write, cannot submit written comments, and people with disabilities.

Contact Zandile Mahlasela on 021 400 5501 or via email at [email protected] or call 021 400 3131 (option 6), for more information on these options.

