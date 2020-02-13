Cape Town - The City plans to increase the tariffs it charges for use of facilities and venues to augment its income.
In a report, the City’s economic opportunities and asset management directorate proposes that commercial use of City Hall be increased by 10%, saying commercial rates for City Hall were well below tariffs in the market.
The report further says: “The biggest revenue driver is the hiring of facilities, and tariffs are set at affordable levels to encourage usage and do not cover the cost of products or services.
“Rental revenue has fluctuated over the last three years, (R5.9 million, R2.7m and R3.4m) respectively.
“This is due to the Good Hope Centre not being compliant with the Safety at Sports and Recreation Events Act 2 of 2010, and therefore cannot be rented out.”