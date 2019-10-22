The City of Cape Town’s Safety and Security Directorate held an information session for 200 Neighbourhood Watch members over the weekend. Picture: City of Cape Town/Supplied

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s Safety and Security Directorate held an information session for 200 Neighbourhood Watch members over the weekend, where they were lauded and recognised as capable partners in the fight against crime and for their impact in their communities. Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, said this year, the City has made nearly R3 million available to support neighbourhood watches. He said the R2 938 700 budget included equipment, training and support.

“Our neighbourhood watches increase the reach of the City’s policing services. They are our eyes and ears when they patrol their suburbs and ensure a visible presence and security in communities they serve,” Smith said.

He said members were not only able to prevent crime with their presence, but they were often the first responders to crimes.

“It’s essential we equip them with knowledge on how to address the everyday crime concerns of residents, such as domestic violence, abandoned cars, vacant plots filled with trash, and drugs and gang activity,” Smith said.