City of Cape Town proposal seeks to make Sea Point Promenade a pedestrian-only zone

Cape Town - The Sea Point Promenade could become a pedestrian-only zone, according to a City proposal out for public comment. The City has invited residents and those affected, to comment on the proposal on the recreational use of the promenade starting from Mouille Point to the Sea Point Pavilion.

The proposal includes the exclusive use of the promenade for pedestrians, prams and wheelchairs. Cyclists, skateboarders and rollerbladers will have to use the sidewalk on the sea side of Beach Road. The proposal, out for public comment until April 10, followed a five month investigation into the use of the promenade.

Mayco member for Urban Mobility, Rob Quintas, said the investigation found that about 90% of people using the promenade were pedestrians or joggers. “A considerable number of these visitors are vulnerable people such as children and the elderly who are frail and at risk of serious injury when run over by an electric bike, an e-scooter, or even cyclists and skateboarders going at speed.” Ward councillor Nicola Jowell said Subcouncil 16 had received reports from pedestrians and cyclists and people on motorised devices.

“Of concern is that some of the elderly visitors ended up in hospital after crashes because people on bicycles and e-bikes go much faster than those on feet. “Some of these devices are also heavy and can cause serious injuries,” Jowell said. For more information, go to www.capetown.gov.za/haveyoursay.