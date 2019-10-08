The City intends consulting an advisory panel of experts to assist with disbursing funding to projects.
Mayor Dan Plato said: “We want this industry to flourish, because we recognise the value it brings to Cape Town. For the industry to grow, we understand that it has to receive support from the government to position Cape Town as the premier film and media hub of Africa.”
The City has frozen tariffs for the film industry for the 2018/19 financial year ands well as the current (2019/20) financial years.
The City said Cape Town's film industry contributed about R3.5billion to the local economy in 2015 and created at least 10000 direct and indirect job opportunities.