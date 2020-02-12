More than R3 million was provided to three major street organisations.The funding was approved through the adjustments budget at a recent council sitting.
Zahid Badroodien, the mayoral committee member for Community Services and Health, said: “We know that simply investing in short-term solutions to keep people off the streets will not make the meaningful impact that this administration is after.
“The City further recognises that partnerships with organisations that have solid track records are crucial to achieving our ultimate goal of successfully reintegrating as many street people as possible.”
The Haven shelter will receive R750 000, which will assist with meal provision at the organisation’s nine shelters.