Homeless shelters received a financial boost as the City provided funding to help organisations assist homeless people. Streetscapes will offer developmental programmes and skills training to assist with the reintegration of the people living on the street. Picture: Cindy Waxa/African News Agency Cape Town - Homeless shelters received a financial boost as the City provided funding to help organisations assist homeless people. More than R3 million was provided to three major street organisations.The funding was approved through the adjustments budget at a recent council sitting. Zahid Badroodien, the mayoral committee member for Community Services and Health, said: “We know that simply investing in short-term solutions to keep people off the streets will not make the meaningful impact that this administration is after. “The City further recognises that partnerships with organisations that have solid track records are crucial to achieving our ultimate goal of successfully reintegrating as many street people as possible.” The Haven shelter will receive R750 000, which will assist with meal provision at the organisation’s nine shelters.

It is hoped that this funding will encourage people to seek out services at the shelters and reduce the number of people living on the street.

It could also help address the concern around street people who do not stick to their chronic medication regimes because of a lack of access to regular meals.

Streetscapes organisation will receive R1.4m, which will help provide job opportunities for street people. People living on the streets often have limited skills and cannot break the cycle of unemployment and poverty.

Streetscapes will offer developmental programmes and skills training to assist with the reintegration of the people living on the street.

U-Turn organisation will receive R1.5m that will help enable them to open a service centre in Mitchells Plain. The City’s most recent enumeration survey found Mitchells Plain to be one of the areas with the largest population of street people.

There are no shelters in the area and the establishment of a service centre aims to help people living on the street through development programmes and possible reintegration.

The disbursement of funds will take place once the beneficiaries provide the relevant documentation required in terms of the City’s Grant-in-Aid policy.

“Our street people are among the most vulnerable groups in our city and, as a caring administration, we would like to make a long-term investment in getting them off the streets, sober, employed and reintegrated with their families,” said Badroodien.