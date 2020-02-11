The City has disciplined 380 staff members and dismissed 115 of them for various transgressions in the past financial year. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA) Archives
Cape Town - The City has disciplined 380 staff members and dismissed 115 of them for various transgressions in the past financial year.

However, the SA Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) said the City was quick to discipline and fire low-ranking members, but was not so harsh on managers and senior managers.

Samwu regional chairperson Mzoxolo Miselo said: “We are concerned about the disciplinary processes mainly because what we have been noticing is that this process is different towards workers on lower levels, compared to seniors or managers. And the transgressions that many of these workers are dismissed for are outrageous. We had a case, for example, a few months ago where a woman was disciplined for not wearing her City of Cape Town T-shirt.What we want to know is, how do you draw up these charges?”

Miselo’s comments come after the Cape Argus report last week of more than 3000 vacancies that the City had been scrambling to fill.

“We have raised our concern before and the previous mayor, Patricia de Lille, raised it as well of why so many staff who are on lower levels are being disciplined by the City, and so many managers have yet to be disciplined and have their cases pending from 2018,” he said.

Last year, Samwu accused the City of flouting its own human resources policies after it dismissed a report that found member for Safety and Security JP Smith guilty of irregularly appointing Petrus (Robbie) Roberts director for Law Enforcement, traffic and co- ordination.

The City’s spokesperson, Luthando Tyhalibongo, said: “The City of Cape Town initiates disciplinary action in compliance with the Disciplinary Procedure Collective Agreement between the South African Local Government Association, Samwu and the Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union. Disciplinary action is only taken where there is reasonable proof of failure to uphold the obligations in employment contracts.”

Tyhalibongo said Samwu raised the issue that the City dismissed more than 90% of staff who faced disciplinary action which the City previously rejected as factually incorrect.

