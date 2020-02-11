The City has disciplined 380 staff members and dismissed 115 of them for various transgressions in the past financial year. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town - The City has disciplined 380 staff members and dismissed 115 of them for various transgressions in the past financial year. However, the SA Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) said the City was quick to discipline and fire low-ranking members, but was not so harsh on managers and senior managers.

Samwu regional chairperson Mzoxolo Miselo said: “We are concerned about the disciplinary processes mainly because what we have been noticing is that this process is different towards workers on lower levels, compared to seniors or managers. And the transgressions that many of these workers are dismissed for are outrageous. We had a case, for example, a few months ago where a woman was disciplined for not wearing her City of Cape Town T-shirt.What we want to know is, how do you draw up these charges?”

Miselo’s comments come after the Cape Argus report last week of more than 3000 vacancies that the City had been scrambling to fill.

“We have raised our concern before and the previous mayor, Patricia de Lille, raised it as well of why so many staff who are on lower levels are being disciplined by the City, and so many managers have yet to be disciplined and have their cases pending from 2018,” he said.