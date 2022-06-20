City of Cape Town quizzed over lost service pistol recovered in an SSIU member’s house ceiling

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s Safety and Security Investigation Unit (SSIU) has once again come under scrutiny – this time over the recent recovery of a firearm that was allegedly found last week at the home of one of the unit’s members. The Glock 9mm pistol was reported missing in March 2020 after it was allegedly stolen from a member of the same unit but was recovered in the ceiling of another who, according to the GOOD Party, committed suicide before Christmas last year.

In an open letter sent by GOOD Party general secretary Brett Herron to City mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis last week, Herron demanded answers and called on Hill-Lewis to take citizens into his confidence and explain who and what he was defending. Herron said when he raised concerns about the unit several months ago, Hill-Lewis was quick to say that by challenging its legality he was taking the side of the criminals. This is not the first time the City’s investigative unit has come under scrutiny from the GOOD Party. The party has been consistently calling for its disbandment, claiming the unit is unlawful.

This was further alluded to by Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola, who through a parliamentary response sent out last week, said there was no provision for the establishment of such a unit in South African legislation. In March, Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, also confirmed that the SIU operated outside the law as he said it was not established in terms of the Police Act. In the letter, Herron raised questions about whether the stolen firearm was used in any crimes and, if so, whether it must now be assumed that such crimes were committed by the deceased.

“Alternatively, is it possible that the firearm was planted in the ceiling to implicate someone who cannot be held accountable or provide a defence?” he said. Herron said these unexplainable events raised further disturbing questions. “This new information adds to the questions already in the public domain related to the head of the unit, Reynold Talmakkies, who currently faces criminal charges in Mpumalanga and the Western Cape,” he said.

The City said the firearm was found by a contractor conducting work at the house. It said the officer who lost the firearm was subject to a disciplinary process and this was now the subject of the police investigation. Police spokesperson André Traut confirmed the firearm was found and the case was still under investigation.