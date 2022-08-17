City of Cape Town reaches agreement with Sassa to lease Kuyasa sub-council office

Cape Town - Just over a month after the Khayelitsha Sassa office closure, the City has confirmed that it had reached an agreement with the agency for the use of the City-owned Kuyasa sub-council office from September 1. The Sassa offices at the Khayelitsha Shared Services Building in Julius Tsolo Street were closed on July 14 after the building, shared with the Social Development department, started with renovations, expected to be completed next year.

Economic Growth mayoral committee member James Vos said, following the closure, officials from the City’s Property Management Department met with Sassa representatives for a solution which resulted in an agreement of a three-year lease of two floors in the Kuyasa office. Vos said under the lease agreement, a refurbishment of the space was planned. Black Sash regional manager Thandi Henkeman said the desperate cries of the beneficiaries were taken up by NGOs, Girls Potential Unlimited, and Black Sash, and placed before the regional Sassa officials to address.

She said with the recent closure, community members were left disappointed and concerned as they did not receive communication. She said thousands of beneficiaries had to seek alternative offices in nearby areas. Concerns were also raised around unexpected costs due to beneficiaries travelling distances. “Black Sash and its community partners will continue to closely monitor the situation and the efficiency of the temporary site and the move into the semi-permanent site.”

Khayelitsha Development Forum chairperson Ndithini Thyido welcomed the developments and applauded the organisations. “What we will not miss is how the three spheres of governments lack communication with the community. The provincial government knew all along about its plans to renovate the building and that when this happens, people’s lives will be thrown into disarray, but they went ahead. “The move by the City to lease their sub-council offices is welcomed by the KDF but we believe that the real embarrassment and loss of money that the beneficiaries suffered could have been avoided,” he said.

Thyido said the Sassa debacle should serve as a lesson for all three spheres of government that the time for playing politics with people’s lives should end. [email protected] Cape Argus