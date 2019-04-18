The City of Cape Town’s law enforcement and emergency services have finalised operational plans designed to ensure public safety over the Easter long weekend. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s law enforcement and emergency services have finalised operational plans designed to ensure public safety over the Easter long weekend. Numerous vehicle check points, roadblocks and crime prevention operations have been planned across the metropole to clamp down on drunk driving and anti-social behaviour, among others.

The law enforcement agencies will also be deployed to beaches and other public attractions to ensure a visible presence and deter would-be criminals.

The City’s Traffic Service will also spearhead a final push around Operation Exodus, which draws to a close on Thursday evening, as holidaymakers leave the city.

The operation launched on Friday 12 April 2019 and focuses on driver and vehicle fitness of public transport operators.

The City’s vehicle examiners are conducting free safety checks on buses, midi and minibuses and trailers at the Joe Gqabi and Bellville public transport interchanges, as well as the Intercape and Greyhound bus depots.

"Road safety is definitely one of our biggest focus areas over the Easter weekend, given the increase in traffic volumes in and out of the city, but also the high number of people who get behind the wheel drunk. I urge motorists to stay out of the driver’s seat if they’re tired or inebriated and to take regular breaks on their trips. Please also check that your vehicle is in sound condition before you embark on your journey, whether long distance or just around town.

"We will not hesitate to act against anyone found breaking the law or putting their lives and the lives of others at risk. So my appeal is that the public behave responsibly and make use of one of the many alternatives available to them if they insist on drinking while out. It is surely a better option than spending the long weekend behind bars," said Mayco Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith.

The City’s Recreation and Parks Department too is putting in place plans to ensure safety at swimming pools, beaches and other public amenities.

Swimming pools will close to the public at the conclusion of the Easter weekend, except the four indoor facilities (Retreat, Strand, Long Street and Blue Downs) and the Sea Point swimming pool. In addition, the Mnandi swimming pool will remain open until the end of June 2019.

The contracts of beach lifeguards conclude on 30 April 2019. Lifeguards will be stationed at the following beaches over the Easter period: Kogel Bay, Gordon’s Bay, Harmony Park tidal pool, Strand, Macassar, Monwabisi, Mnandi, Blue Waters, Strandfontein beach and tidal pool, Sunrise beach, Muizenberg, St. James tidal pool, Danger beach, Fish Hoek, Hout Bay, Llandudno, Camps Bay beach and tidal pool, Maiden’s Cove, Clifton Fourth, Milnerton, Big Bay, Melkbosstrand, Silwerstroomstrand.

"While the weather has cooled considerably, our lifeguards will be on duty to safeguard beachgoers and visitors to our swimming pools this Easter weekend. I appeal to the public to please listen to the instructions of lifeguards and to swim only in designated areas. Alcohol use is another concern, and of course child safety,’ said Mayco Member for Community Services and Health, Zahid Badroodien.

"We need everyone to play their part in ensuring that it is a safe long weekend for all concerned by enjoying our public recreational spaces in a safe and responsible manner."

The City reminds the public to please report any emergencies to the Public Emergency Communication Centre by dialling 021 480 7700 from a cellphone or 107 from a landline.