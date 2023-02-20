City of Cape Town red-cards Claremont soccer academy over land issue after noise complaint

Cape Town - The founder and owner of ONE10SPORT Football Academy in Claremont is battling with the City following a noise complaint that was served on him, ceasing all their sport activities. It is alleged that the complaint was made by neighbours next to the academy.

Academy owner Justin Behrens said they received the notice in November last year, giving them 60 days to cease all their activities. The academy has occupied the premises since 2017 and Behrens said the notice came as a shock to him because prior to that there was never an engagement between the academy and the City. “We replied to the notice via an attorney’s letter highlighting that we are providing a service that falls under Sport Instruction. Sport Instruction (SI) is a permissible use under the SI1 zoning regulations, so we are in fact of the view that we are not in breach of any by-laws which the City’s notice stated, so there should not be any reason for us to cease activities.

“Over the years we have invested more than R1.2 million to maintain the entire facility. We have 120 young people who benefit from our programme, 400-plus social footballers and 14 employees. We sponsor more than 20 players. “These are the players who can’t afford to attend the football club so all of their fees are covered by ONE10SPORT and we also provide transport for them to attend training and football matches.” The Mayco member for spatial planning and environment, Eddie Andrews, said the property in St Marks Road, Claremont, is zoned Single Residential 1.