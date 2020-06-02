City of Cape Town reports drop in fires, rescues during lockdown

Cape Town - There has been a significant decrease in fire and rescue incidents across the city during the lockdown. The City has noted a 48% drop in formal residential fire reports with a 37% dip in informal residential fires, according to recent fire and rescue services statistics. Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, said the City has noted certain trends in some of its departments, which could be attributed to the reduced movement of the population as well as the previous ban on alcohol sales. “Much has been said about the impact of the alcohol ban on crime statistics. However, the use of alcohol cannot be singled out as the sole reason for a reduction in figures,” Smith added. Fire and rescue services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said there had been a 40% reduction in the number of overall calls responded to (fire and special services like trauma incidents and motor vehicle accidents) compared to this time last year, a 74% decline in the number of trauma calls, and a 60% dip in medical calls.

A new fire station in Kommetjie has also been fully operational since February, which has helped service Ocean View, Masiphumelele and Imhoff’s Gift as well as provide support in Simon’s Town and Fish Hoek.

Smith said: “The fire station also has a trauma room, which is a critical service point to stabilise patients who are unable to get to the nearest hospital in time.

"The Kommetjie Road fire station has already attended to more than 100 calls to date, including bush and grass fires, residential fires and special service calls which include motor vehicle accidents.”

The station cost as much as R16.7 million, including the installation of a generator, furniture, appliances and computers.

“Work is continuing to capacitate the Sir Lowry’s Pass station so that it, too, can become operational in the near future. These facilities are welcome additions to our basket of services,” Smith added.

