City of Cape Town says its customers are on Stage 1 load shedding then Stage 2 after 10pm

Cape Town - After Eskom announced it will be implementing Stage 2 load shedding three hours earlier, the City of Cape Town has announced that it’s customers will be on Stage 1. The power utility initially stated Stage 2 will be implemented at 9pm, but said that it had to implement power cuts sooner due to Unit 1 of Kusile and Matimba Unit 5 that tripped. This has added to the capacity constraints and taken 1 3000 MW of power off the grid.

Eskom said that load shedding would continue until Tuesday night as previously announced to “replenish energy reserves for the following day”. The power utility had initially indicated that load shedding would only last until Monday, but it had to implement power cuts again due to the loss of Koeberg Unit 1 on Sunday morning. “We anticipate the need to utilise emergency reserves extensively during the next few days to avoid load shedding. In order to achieve this, Stage 2 load shedding will be required during Monday and Tuesday nights in order to replenish the emergency reserves for the following day,” Eskom said.

Following the announcement on Monday, the City of Cape Town said that its customers would be on Stage 1 load shedding from 6pm until 10pm, and then there after would move to Stage 2. Stage 2 would then last throughout the night until 5am on Tuesday morning, and then be suspended during the day. They will thereafter continue with Stage 2 again from 10pm until 5am on Wednesday 27 October. Eskom said that it would communicate promptly should there be any significant changes to the power system.