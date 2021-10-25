City of Cape Town says its customers to only feel brunt of Stage 2 load shedding at night

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town said that load shedding for its customers would be suspended during the day, but residents would be on Stage 2 at night. This comes after Eskom said that there would be load shedding until Tuesday night, to “replenish energy reserves for the following day”.

The power utility had previously indicated that load shedding would only last until Monday, but it had to implement power cuts again due to the loss of Koeberg Unit 1 on Sunday morning. “We anticipate the need to utilise emergency reserves extensively during the next few days to avoid load shedding. In order to achieve this, Stage 2 load shedding will be required during Monday and Tuesday nights in order to replenish the emergency reserves for the following day,” Eskom said. Load-shedding update #3



Eskom has extended its load-shedding.



Eskom customers:

Stage 2 ongoing until 05:00 tomorrow morning.



Monday:

Suspended - 05:00 until 21:00

- Stage 2 - 21:00 tomorrow until 05:00 on Tuesday pic.twitter.com/6UpoTxrN5k — City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) October 24, 2021 Koeberg Unit 1 tripped on Sunday morning as a result of a fault on a feedwater pump, which is on the secondary plant.

The plant was shut down in accordance with standard plant operating procedures and all parameters were stable, the power utility said. “There are no nuclear safety concerns on the reactor side of the plant, which is ready to be restarted once the feedwater pump fault has been resolved. “The investigation into the feedwater pump fault is in progress and once concluded, Eskom will be able to confirm the return to service date of the unit, which is expected to be during next week,” the power supplier said.