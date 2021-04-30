City of Cape Town says Table View infrastructure issues on its radar

Cape Town - Following a number of complaints from residents of Table View and surrounds about the state of roads, water and the sewerage system in the area, the City said infrastructure in the area is on its radar.

Mayco member for transport Felicity Purchase said: “Our teams are working around the clock to address the road maintenance backlog in Table View. Some of these backlogs relate to pothole repairs, road repairs following on from work done on burst water mains, as well as trench reinstatements.

“The City’s transport directorate is collaborating with the water and waste directorate to address the backlog on the reinstatement of road infrastructure. The reinstatements take place after pipe replacements or repairs to water mains in the Table View area.

“Apart from ongoing road maintenance, I want to mention to residents that several road resurfacing projects have been completed, and we have also upgraded key access routes.”

Concerning sewer blockages and overflows, Mayco member for water and waste Xanthea Limberg said: “The water and sanitation team cleared 209 sewer blockages and overflows between January 1, 2021, and April 19 in Table View, Flamingo Vlei, Sunridge and West Riding.

“The majority of blockages across the city, including in the Table View area, are caused by misuse of the sewer system, especially when items such as rags, newspapers, feminine hygiene products, nappies and wet wipes are disposed of into the system. As well as by the build-up of cooking fat/oil into the sewer system.”

Mayco member for water and waste Xanthea Limberg and Mayco member for transport Felicity Purchase during a council meeting. File picture.

Meanwhile, lobby group STOP COCT on Thursday launched a website, SmartCompact.co.za, in a last minute bid to make it easier for Capetonians to make their comments on the City’s 2021/22 budget in time before the deadline, which is 5pm on Monday.

STOP COCT spokesperson Sandra Dickson said: “The City’s website has their section where input can be given on the budget buried and it is hard to find the exact place to enter comments.

“The website makes it easy and your comment on the City’s tariff increases can be completed and sent to in minutes. There is also a special section where you can make your voice heard on the city's plans to phase out the much hated water management devices.”

Dickson said that once residents enter their comments, the website will send them to the City and all who comment in this way will receive a confirmation email for safekeeping.

Cape Argus