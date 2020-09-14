City of Cape Town says talks on water tariffs in the pipeline

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has said it will be holding talks next month to review its water tariffs. This comes after several civil organisations and Cosatu expressed outrage at the City’s failure to lower tariffs despite dam levels being at their highest in six years. Mayco member for water and waste services, Xanthea Limberg, said: “The City will be reviewing the status of dam levels, consumption and tariff levels following the conclusion of the hydrological year (end of October) in terms of planning and making projections, including under- or over-recovery of revenue. “At this early stage (end of August), no significant deviations are reflected.The City does not encourage increased water consumption at this stage due to uncertainty around climate change and the impact on our rainfall. However we anticipate that as memory of the drought fades over coming months/years, many residents’ consumption levels will naturally start to increase and there will be a knock-on effect on the tariff.” According to Limberg, revenue from tariffs is used when maintaining a 11 500km water network, a 9 500km sewer infrastructure, 5 600km of stormwater pipelines, 490 waste­water pump stations and 23 waste water treatment works.

“Ensuring revenue continuity to cover costs of providing the service is also why the City introduced the fixed charge. The fixed charge currently covers about 20% of the cost of operating and maintaining the supply system, but does not rely on residents consuming water.

“The fixed/variable tariff model that the City uses is in place throughout South African municipalities as it significantly increases a water service provider’s resilience to periods of drought/suppressed consumption which are predicted to become more common in our country. If the fixed charge was dropped the consumptive tariff would have to be increased to compensate,” Limberg said.

Dam levels are above 95%, the highest levels since 2014. The levels were at 81.9% at the same time last year.

Cosatu provincial secretary Malvern de Bruyn said they had given the City seven days to respond to its demand that it reduce water tariffs.

“By Thursday we will advise our next steps.

“We will engage with all stakeholders for a response,” he said.

