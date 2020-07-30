City of Cape Town says upgrade of informal settlements under way

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town said on Wednesday that plans were under way to upgrade informal settlements around the metro.

Mayc member for human settlements Malusi Booi said: “A number of high value and large projects are under way across the metro. The upgrade projects have been ongoing for a number of years. All upgrade projects contain elements of de-densification as a way to create space in order to perform the upgrades.

“The City needs space to roll out programmes. When it gets the space, it can do the work. If people do not move, or if people do not stop invading spaces that are earmarked for projects, we all remain in a vicious cycle and the most vulnerable people suffer the most.”

Booi said that despite the plans under way, there were challenges facing the City, including more illegal settlements exposing residents to health, safety, fire and flooding risks, and planned funds for upgrade projects were under threat.

“National government grants are also decreasing, so there are not infinite resources available. We cannot cater for all the new settlements at the expense of planned projects, service delivery and Covid-19 efforts.