Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has been granted an interdict against any attempts to incite or participate in looting, vandalism, intimidation and disruption as part of the EFF’s planned national shutdown. The City's interdict application in the Western Cape High Court aimed to ensure that the organisers and participants stay within the confines of the law and permit them to march to the National Parliament Buildings to hand over a memorandum.

The interdict also serves as firm notice that the City would not hesitate to prosecute a civil claim against the EFF should any of its public infrastructure be damaged. Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and Premier Alan Winde have both welcomed the court granting the City an interdict against any attempts to incite or participate in looting, vandalism, intimidation and disruption on Monday, March 20. The City said it intends to be fully open for business in all respects on Monday, also adding that while everyone has the right to democratically protest in South Africa, it is undemocratic and unlawful to threaten violence and looting.

“Cape Town will be open for business as usual. We have obtained an interdict against any attempts to incite or participate in looting, vandalism or to intimidate people or businesses. “We welcome the court extending the interdict to include protection of private property as well as public infrastructure,” said Hill-Lewis. The mayor said while the City fully recognises the right to democratic protest, this does not extend to threatening the rights and freedoms of others.

“We are well prepared to ensure that Capetonians are able to go about their daily business on Monday. We will enforce this interdict and uphold the rule of law. “Should any damage to public infrastructure occur, the City will not hesitate to lay a civil claim against the EFF. There will be no national shutdown in Cape Town, our economy does not have time for that,” said Hill-Lewis. The premier said that the provincial government joined the City of Cape Town’s legal bid to secure the interdict stating that the “Western Cape’s intervention was aimed specifically at extending the interdict beyond Cape Town’s municipal boundaries to the whole of the Western Cape province”.

“I hope this interdict sends a clear, unambiguous message to anyone intent on shutting down our province and the country next Monday. I trust that all aspects of the interdict will be adhered to. Those who proceed with intimidating residents who want to go to work on Monday must face the consequences of their actions,” Winde said. “Apart from preventing anarchy, today’s legal action is also about supporting members of the public who want to work. Workers who are prevented from going to work stand to lose a day’s wages, especially temporary and contract staff. The calls for a shutdown are callous and against workers.” The premier stressed that the provincial government is committed to economic freedom, “not shutting down our economy”.