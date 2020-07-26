City of Cape Town slammed for appointing former DA MP as new ombudsman

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - The DA-run City has come under fire for appointing a former DA member of Parliament as the City's new ombudsman, with opposition parties calling it cadre deployment. In announcing the appointment of Vusumzi Magwebu as the new ombudsman, the City said Magwebu would serve in the position for the next five years. However, opposition parties said the appointment demonstrates contempt for the concepts of accountability and transparency. Good secretary-general Brett Herron said: “The appointment, to what should be a key oversight role, of a former MP who failed to make it back to Parliament is a cynical act of cadre deployment. The appointment is a crass exploitation of public funds to pay a salary to DA cadre.” ACDP caucus leader Grant Haskin said: “We see no benefit of having an ombudsman who is appointed and paid by the City, has offices provided by the City and who reports to the City manager, when we as opposition parties see no reports from the ombudsman relating to the nature of the complaints being received and if/how they were resolved. We believe registered ratepayers' organisations don't receive such reports either. On top of that, the new incumbent is a former DA MP, which we reject, too.”

According to the City, Magwebu holds a number of academic qualifications such as a Bachelor of Laws, a Diploma in Forensic Investigations and a Diploma in Labour Law. He is an affiliate member of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners. He was also a senior investigator at the Office of the Public Protector. He held the position as manager of fraud and compliance at the SA Social Security Agency and prosecutor at the Justice Department.

Cope caucus leader Farouk Cassiem said he would submit a number of questions to mayor Dan Plato to question the function of the ombudsman's office.

“There is no guarantee for residents the ombudsman will act impartially and without any bias because of his affiliation with the party,” he said.

Luthando Tyhalibongo, spokesperson for the City, said the appointment was not a political process.

“It is a fully facilitated City administrative process. Politicians are not involved in the interview and appointment process, as Mr Herron is aware. There was a rigorous recruitment process facilitated by the City's human resources processes. After going through all applications, there were 11 candidates shortlisted, two declined. There were thus nine final candidates interviewed,” he said.

According to Tyhalibongo, the office of the ombudsman deals with approximately 60 cases on average per month.

“The City ombudsman investigates independently and finalises the investigations without any interference from anyone in the administration or the political leadership,” he said.

Cape Argus