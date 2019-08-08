A participant in the 2019 Cape Town Carnival struts her stuff in the annual extravaganza of dance, costumes and performances. Picture Ian Landsberg/AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY (ANA).

Cape Town - Several organisations that promote social cohesion through events and festivals are complaining the City is undermining their efforts through an onerous events by-law and only funding traditional arts and culture organisations. Some of the complaints include the cost of public display permits for advertising, application for grant-in-aid funding and onerous and expensive event permit requirements.

Open Book Festival director Mervyn Sloman said dealing with the City has been a frustrating experience.

“One of the issues is that funding from the City is conditional on us paying for an external audit as well as having to buy public liability insurance and this takes a significant chunk out of the support that we get from the city,” he said.

The five-day Open Book Festival will be hosting its ninth event next month. According to the City’s Arts and Culture report that was issued in March, it awarded Grants-In Aid funding to the sum of R1.2million.

The beneficiaries are College of Magic, Zip Zap Circus School, Cape Town Opera, Craft and Design Institute and Dance for All. Cape Town Opera received the most, funding of R80000, while others received between R40000 to R64000. Rebecca Campbell, managing directors of Open Streets, an event that organises car-free days in various communities said the by-law and bureaucracy around events make it very hard for both officials and event organisers to pull off non-commercial and smaller community events smoothly.

“We would love to see strong leadership and a more enabling environment for events and initiatives that are supporting the City’s objectives to create a more inclusive, caring and sustainable city to match the way that large profit-driven events are treated,” said Campbell.

Open Streets has been challenging the City’s by-laws since 2014. According to them, in its current form, the events by-law focuses on liability and regulation, rather than facilitation and support of initiatives that work for positive change in the city.

They are calling on organisations to join their petition and comment.

Another organisation, Heal the Hood which is a 20-year old establishment that works with youngsters living in various suburbs of the Cape Flats, said they lost hope trying to get funding from the City or to organise their own events.

“We work with around 1500 youths and we feel very despondent when we get notified that our funding has been rejected. There have been cases where we have applied a year in advance and get rejected.

“This establishment is for the youth, trying to get them off the streets and we are not getting any funding for it,” said Shaquille Southgate, Heal the Hood senior administrator.

Spokesperson for the City, Luthando Tyhalibongo, said: “All applications for event funding go through a stringent process, headed up by the City’s Special Events Committee.

“Funding is based on their business plans and the budgets stipulated

“While the City looks at the potential for social economic development or benefit, social cohesion, destination marketing, (it also looks for) impact on hospitality industry and job creation

“The City provides support to events in the form of transferred funds, City services and event services.

“These amounts make up the total offering as stated in the budget.”

[email protected]