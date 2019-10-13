“Dumping occurs on a daily basis and it is simply not possible for cleansing staff to be in all areas at all times of the day. It is crucial that we work together in the fight against grime, by not littering/dumping, and reporting those who do,” she said.
Limberg said cleaning up illegal dumping cost the City R110 to R120 million a year.
She said cleaning up illegally dumped waste was about 20 times more expensive than collecting it from individual wheelie bins, as specialised equipment, including front-end loaders, must be hired to remove the waste.
Greentumble founder Sara Slavikova said people dumped their waste illegally for a number of reasons.