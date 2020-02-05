The City has been struggling to fill over 3 000 vacancies because of a scarcity of certain skills in the market. Picture: Matthew Jordaan/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town - The City has been struggling to fill over 3 000 vacancies because of a scarcity of certain skills in the market. According to the City’s financial performance report, the actual expenditure on salary-related costs amounted to R411 million, compared to the year-to-date budgeted provision of R432m.

The under expenditure is mainly due to the turnaround time in filling vacancies and the impact of the process.

In its financial monitoring report, the City’s finance directorate reported 175 vacancies in various stages of the recruitment and selection process; 82 positions were filled and 33 terminations processed since the beginning of the financial year.

Mayco member for corporate services Sharon Cottle said: “The City is fully committed to managing sustainable staffing levels necessary to ensure service delivery and, to this end, the vacancy rate is a key performance indicator both in the service delivery budget delivery plan as well as the executive director’s performance scorecard.