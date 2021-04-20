City of Cape Town supports campaign to refurbish the Bellville clock tower

CAPE TOWN – The City of Cape Town has welcomed the crowdfunding campaign to refurbish the clock tower and gardens at the Bellville Civic Centre.

This initiative is being run by the Greater Tygerberg Partnership (GTP), one of the City’s key partners in its efforts to revitalise the Bellville CBD.

Bellville’s international music legends Fokofpolisiekar, Die Heuwels Fantasties, Francois van Coke, Loki Rothman and Hiram Koopman, and local designer Rich Boy Clothing; have all thrown their weight behind this crowdfunding campaign that was launched on March 8.

The GTP has set a minimum target of R150 000 to repair the four clock faces and install new lighting to enhance the tower at night.

The dilapidated fountains will be restored as a striking centre piece with new lighting. Functional art designed for people to meet, greet, relax and play will complete the design. Part of the longer term vision is for the gardens around the clock tower and fountain to be fully redeveloped.

Mayco Member for Spatial Planning and Environment, Marian Nieuwoudt said: “We welcome the campaign and invite local residents and businesses to pledge their support and get behind this drive in improving Bellville’s public spaces.

“The Bellville CBD with its unique location and diversity of land uses plays an important role in Cape Town’s economy.

“Being Cape Town’s second CBD, the City is focusing on the regeneration and revitalisation of this area. It is a long-term project that entails short-term interventions to create an environment that is attractive for investment,” Nieuwoudt said.

“Given that the City has prioritised Bellville for regeneration, we have also allocated significant resources to assist with the improvement of the urban management of the area.

“The initiative from the GTP to refurbish the clock tower in Bellville adds value and supports the City’s ongoing efforts in this area. The GTP is one of the City’s key partners in the revitalisation drive, and the imminent refurbishment of the clock tower will make a huge difference to the look and feel of the area,” she said.

The Thundafund campaign offers rewards to donors, including unique bundles of signed merchandise from Bellville musicians Die Heuwels Fantasties, Francois van Coke and Loki Rothman.

Bellville-born saxophonist Hiram Koopman donated a pair of custom Converse trainers.

There is a chance for contributions of all sizes, from R100 up to R3 000, for a brick inlaid with the name or company logo of the donor to be featured in the design of the refurbished clock tower and fountain.

Companies who want to make a CSI investment will receive a Section 18A certificate for tax purposes.

GTP chief executive, Warren Hewitt said: “Cities around the world are improved and enhanced by small groups of active citizens who choose to make a contribution in whatever way they can. The Clock Tower Project is one such opportunity.

“The fund-raising campaign is designed to spark the imagination of all citizens in Bellville, who feel a connection with the city and who want to see it enhanced and improved.

“We really want to get the whole community behind this campaign, for everyone to play their part in creating a functional and beautiful public space,” Hewitt said.

The full project will be delivered in three phases:

Phase 1: to restore the clocks and refurbish the fountain, R150 000 needed.

Phase 2: to redevelop the gardens surrounding the clock tower and Civic Centre buildings, R3 850 000 needed.

Phase 3: to build a new amphitheatre that can be used for community events, R2 500 000 needed.

Residents interested in how to donate, can do so on Thundafund: https://thundafund.com/project/6716626611209984

For more information, email GTP project manager, Marcus Fourie, at [email protected]

Cape Argus