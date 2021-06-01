City of Cape Town switching between Stage 1 and Stage 2 load shedding for the night

Cape Town – Cape Town residents will have to pay close attention to the load shedding schedule released by the City on Tuesday afternoon to see when power cuts will affect them.

Earlier on Tuesday, Eskom said that load shedding would be implemented from 4pm until 5am on Wednesday, with a possibility of load shedding throughout the week.

The company said in a statement that the load shedding followed breakdowns of generating units at Kriel, Arnot, Majuba and Tutuka power stations over the past 24 hours, as well as delays in returning units to service at Duvha and Tutuka power stations.

Eskom said that load shedding would help replenish emergency generation reserves. It added that “breakdowns currently total 15 360MW of capacity, while another 1 580MW is unavailable due to planned maintenance”.

Initially the City said that it could not yet say on what stage its customers would be as it was investigating generation capacity, but it did provide an update later in the afternoon, and it proved to be a little intricate.

City-supplied customers will be affected as follows:

Stage 1 from 4pm to 5pm

Stage 2 from 5pm to 7pm

Stage 1 from 7pm to 10pm

Stage 2 from 10pm to 5am, June 2

City of Cape Town customers can see if they are being affected by power cuts here:

Cape Argus