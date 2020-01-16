Currently, the City is mum over how much money would be shifted or where it would go. Its R50 billion budget for the 2019/20 financial year was focused towards improving safety, urban renewal and human settlements. The operating budget expenditure was set at R41.8bn and the capital budget at R8.3bn.
Deputy mayor and mayco member for finance Ian Neilson said: “The City’s budget and implementation plans are reviewed on a continual basis and progress is reported monthly. In-year amendments are effected via mechanisms such as intra-directorate budget shifts and formal processes such as adjustments budgets, of which the next occasion will be the January 2020 Adjustments Budget to Council at the end of the month.
“The City’s next three-year budget will be tabled at council by the mayor at the end of March and it will undergo an extensive public participation process as always.”
When tabling the budget last year, the council announced that it would spend over R2.7bn over the next three years on informal housing settlement upgrades.