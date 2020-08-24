City of Cape Town to bolster its fleet of safety vehicles

Cape Town – The City's Safety and Security Directorate plans to increase its fleet in the next 12 months to ensure greater visibility and quicker response times to public complaints. Safety and Security Mayco member JP Smith said a capital budget of more than R428 million has been made available to the directorate, which included the Traffic Service, Metro police department, Law Enforcement, Fire and Rescue Service, Disaster Risk Management, Public Emergency Communication Centre and the Events department. He said the capital injection came on the back of a 98.18% capital expenditure in the previous financial year, which was the directorate's biggest allocation. “Just over 50% of the new budget will go towards the acquisition of additional vehicles and replacement vehicles, particularly for the Fire and Rescue Service,” Smith said. The directorate has steadily increased its staff numbers in recent years to address Cape Town's growing public safety needs, he said.

“It is not always possible to ensure that resources, like vehicles, match the growing human resources, and so this investment will be a much-needed boost for our departments, particularly in the enforcement sector,” Smith said.

He said much of the fleet was old and in need of replacement as they were spending increasing amounts of time being repaired. “This investment will not only increase our visibility on the streets of our most vulnerable communities, but it will also ensure that staff are able to respond more quickly to public calls for assistance in terms of crime prevention and by-law enforcement.”

Lentegeur Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson Byron de Villiers said: “That sounds really great, but we on the Cape Flats are yet to benefit from any new strategy the City comes up with. What happened to the safety plan?”

Delft CPF chairperson Charles George said technology was the only solution in the 21st century that could help reduce crime.

