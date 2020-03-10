City of Cape Town to sit down with Prasa to discuss its arrears

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town said cutting services to Prasa was still being considered if the troubled parastatal failed to pay a municipal rates and taxes bill of about R114 million. For now the lights remain on at Prasa’s offices and stations in the Cape Town metro, as the two parties indicated they would meet on Thursday. Eskom recently took a hardline with Prasa, cutting the electricity supply which powers the trains over a R6.5m debt which was paid at the 11th hour, leaving thousands of commuters stranded. Deputy mayor and finance mayco member Ian Neilson said that although Prasa made a payment of R86.7m at the beginning of February against its previous arrears of R168m, “no firm payment arrangement for the outstanding arrears amount has been made”. Neilson said it was indicated that R22m would be paid yesterday, but that was not reflected in the City’s accounts. “It must be noted that the City stance remains that it will act against debtors who have the means to pay, but refuse to do so as unpaid debt means that there is less money available for service delivery.”

He said the City would however continue with the disconnection of services in a phased approach.

“Again, any debt management action against Prasa should not affect commuters as trains will continue to operate.”

Prasa spokesperson Makhosini Mgitywa said: “We have raised the level of our delegation, which we hope will be led by the administrator Bongisizwe Mpondo.

“Preparations for the proposed meeting are being led by the acting regional manager Raymond Maseko.”

He said they were grateful that the City has not cut their electricity supply because that would have undoubtedly affected train commuters.

“Lights being off at our stations would place commuters, especially women and girls, in peril as they might be preyed on by criminals. We reiterate that Prasa, as everyone in the country knows, is facing a cash flow crunch. This means that non-payment of bills, including that of the City of Cape Town, is informed by an inability to pay rather than an unwillingness, which the City seems to misconstrue.”

He said they were in contact with the Transport Department to have some of their capital expenditure budget converted to operational expenditure.

“This would undoubtedly improve our cash flow situation and enable us to pay creditors and suppliers.”

Good party secretary-general Brett Herron said Prasa must pay its service charges to the City, but the City must be aware that Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula was trying to move funds from the Prasa capital budget to the operating budget in order to settle service charges like “these”.

Herron said in whatever they do, the first priority must be the commuters, and said commuters were already struggling beyond anything that can be considered acceptable.

“I have said before that Prasa needs a stable management structure. One administrator cannot be the board and the chief executive officer.”

He said Mbalula should commence the process to appoint a suitably-qualified board, “as the legislation requires, and then get a chief executive officer appointed”.

“Prasa has had a revolving door of acting chief executives for the last few years. That is not a responsible way to manage a massive public service and has created a chaotic environment with non-payment of lawyers, non-payment of Eskom and now the City of Cape Town claiming arrears accounts.”

[email protected]