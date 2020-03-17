City of Cape Town to withdraw event permits following coronavirus outbreak

Cape Town - In light of the national disaster declaration by President Cyril Ramaphosa in response to the coronavirus (Covid-19), the City of Cape Town has taken the decision to withdraw permits for previously approved events. The City’s Events permit office will also not process any event permit applications until the national disaster is lifted. This also means the City of Cape Town will not be providing any of its services for any events. "We understand that the postponement of events will have financial implications for the event organisers and that it will have an economic impact for the City," Mayco Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith. "We empathise with the thousands of people who work in this sector and we respect the work they have done over the past few years to grow the events industry in Cape Town with the economic growth that added. They have brought recognition and admiration for the City."

"For this reason, we will be engaging them to assist with the postponed events as best possible and will ensure that the financial and logistical support for the events is not withdrawn and is again made available when the events resume once the virus outbreak has been brought under control," Smith said.

"At this stage, we take the threat of Covid-19 seriously and we have to prioritise the health and safety of participants, spectators as well as officials working in the events space.

"The City believes limiting mass gatherings such as events is the best course of action to prevent the spread of the coronavirus," he said.

Since last week, several major events which were set to take place in Cape Town this month and in April have either been cancelled and postponed to later dates.

A few other event organisers will make announcements in the coming days, Smith said.