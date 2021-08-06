City of Cape Town to work with locals in bid to curb vandalism

Cape Town - In an effort to curb incidents of vandalism to the city’s parks and recreational infrastructure, the City’s Community Services and Health Directorate has asked residents in local communities to come forward with ideas on how best to protect the facilities. After recording yet another long list of extensive damages to community parks and recreational facilities, the City is on a mission to actively bring the issue of vandalism to an end, this time working with locals with possible bright ideas on how to solve the problem.

Mayco Member for Community Services and Health, Zahid Badroodien, said: “Community involvement has proven to be one of the best ways we can safeguard and protect community recreational facilities, which are valuable community assets. “Which is why we are calling on our local community residents to come forward and pitch possible ideas on how we can effect change in behaviour from within the affected community. We are also encouraging volunteers to get involved in expanding the reach of City and SAPS resources at recreation centres and sports fields by forming groups such as Neighbourhood Watches.” Currently, the City says it cannot be wholly held accountable for the damage done to local parks and centres, and neither can it bear the cost of repairs or maintenance to improve facilities that are being stripped, stolen to be sold or for personal use.