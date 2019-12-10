Vrygrond Community Development Forum chairperson Isaac Goliat said there would never be peace in Vrygrond if the City kept undermining the residents.
“Yes, we protested at the intersection. Sadly the traffic lights were affected. The reason for that is the City does not develop our community.”
Goliat said they would again table their demands to the office of the mayor at the Civic Centre on Thursday.
Mayco member for transport, Felicity Purchase, said the transport directorate had begun with the repairs to the traffic signals on Prince George Drive (M5) that were vandalised during protests on October 31.