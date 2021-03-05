City of Cape Town warns residents to watch out for fake electricity officials

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has urged residents to be aware of scammers posing as electricity officials to gain access to their homes, as they have been made aware of scamming incidents over recent weeks. The City said it is aware of scammers who are posing as City Electricity officials to gain access to residents’ homes in some areas across the metro. Criminals are dressed in municipal clothing and carrying some form of identification operate by visiting residents at their homes and insisting they open their gates or front doors, so that electricity infrastructure can be checked. When given access to the property, the scammers steal personal items. In most cases, scammers target the elderly. Mayco member for energy and climate change Phindile Maxiti said: “We remind residents that the City does not have members of staff going door-to-door to check on electricity infrastructure without an appointment.

“When the City needs to do checks on electricity meters, officials will make the necessary appointment with the resident. Municipal workers and contractors must carry a work order number specific to that dwelling and a City-issued identification card.

“Residents should please ask to check the official identification card before allowing anyone onto their property,” Maxiti said.

“The identification card must display the City logo, the name and surname of the staff member or mandated contractor, and must contain an embedded photo of the staff member or mandated contractor.

“Residents are not to allow anyone onto their premises until they have verified these details. We urge residents to please be vigilant in these cases,” Maxiti said.

Any suspicious behaviour must be reported to the City’s law enforcement agencies or the City’s Fraud Hotline on 0800 323 130 or to the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Members of the public can verify whether visitors to their home are in fact employed by the City by:

phoning the Call Centre on 0860 103 089 to confirm whether work is being carried out in their area

informing the official that they will allow them entry only once the Call Centre has verified their identity

