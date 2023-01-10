City of Cape Town welcomes players and fans to the Mother City for inaugural SA20

Cape Town - The City said that it is thrilled to be one of the host cities for the SA20 League and delighted to welcome the contingent of local and international players, supporting staff and fans for what’s shaping up to be an explosive four weeks of twenty-over cricket. This evening, Newlands Cricket Grounds will host the first ever game of the new exciting SA20 League, where local team MI Cape Town will be doing battle in a Cape derby with the Paarl Royals.

“The fact that this evening’s game at Newlands is sold out is testament to the strong cricket fan base in our beautiful city. We would like to call on the passionate Cape Town cricket community to show support for MI Cape Town for all the home games. “The City of Cape Town services will be deployed to ensure that supporters are able to get to games efficiently while also managing non-event traffic flow,” said the City’s Mayco Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith. The City would like to wish the SA20 League a successful tournament.

#OneFamily, are you ready? 😍 It all begins today at fortress Newlands for the Clash of the Cape... Here we go!#micapetown #sa20 pic.twitter.com/zJlSNOHS4J — MI Cape Town (@MICapeTown) January 10, 2023 Gates open at 14:30, with the first ball bowled at 17:30. Fans, residents and motorists are reminded of road closures between 10am and 10pm when Campground Road will be closed from CNR Campground Road and Mariendahl Road to Palmyra Road. Parking for spectators will be available at Groote Schuur High School Upper.

“All parking will be reserved. Access will be by parking ticket only. Groote Schuur High School Lower/Vredenhof will be reserved parking with very limited unreversed parking. “The limited unreserved paid parking will be payable in cash on access.” “Groote Schuur Primary School unreserved payable in cash on access. San Souci Girls High School unreserved parking payable in cash on access.”