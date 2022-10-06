City of Cape Town withdraws sale of land used by Scouts group in Durbanville

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has withdrawn the sale of Erf 12157, used by a scout group in Durbanville, after resistance from the community. 1st Durbanville Scout Group, which has been leasing the property for more than 60 years, was told in late 2020 that by the end of this year, the City intended to dispose of it.

In August the City issued an advert for public comment on the proposed sale of the leased land. However, in a meeting that followed with the community last month, mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said an administrative error was the cause of the property having been advertised again as available for sale. The land scout group is home to cub scouts and scouts between the ages of 5 and 25 and is one of the strongest groups in the province in terms of numbers and calibre.

The scout group has on numerous occasions embarked on endeavours in trying to stop the sale of the property, fearing that this would dispossess them of their “home”. In February a petition was started in a bid to object to the intention to dispose of the property to the highest bidder for development and to allow the 1st Durbanville Scout Group the time and opportunity to procure the property for its continued use for the youngsters and other non-profit organisations in the area. Before this, in 2019, the organisation launched a crowdfunding initiative in a bid to raise R5 million for the purchase of the property.

Mayco member for economic growth, James Vos, said there was an existing lease on the property which was due to expire on December 31 and that this triggered an investigation into the possible future use of the property. However, Vos said the advert which went out for public comment was an error and no decision had been made as yet. 1st Durbanville Scout group leader Ray Middleton said Hill-Lewis told the scout group that it could continue to use the property in the short to medium term. Middleton said this would at least bring relief “for now”. He said the group would negotiate a new lease with the City. Ward councillor Theresa Uys said since May she had discussed with Hill-Lewis and other relevant departments the vision for the property.

